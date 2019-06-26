Home States Odisha

103 crocodile nests spotted in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

Bhitarkanika forest officials have banned entry of outsiders into the forest from May 1 to July 31 for mating and breeding of snakes and crocodiles.

Published: 26th June 2019 07:12 AM

A crocodile nest in Bhitarkanika National park in Kendrapara district.

A crocodile nest in Bhitarkanika National park in Kendrapara district. ( File Photo | EPS)

KENDRAPARA: As many as 103 saltwater crocodiles have nested during the breeding season this year at Bhitarkanika National Park. 

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bimal Prasanna Acharya said, “Last year, we had counted 101 nests of the crocodiles. The number has marginally increased to 103 this year.”

The reptiles usually use twigs from mangrove, leaves and mud to prepare their nests.

The nests are made on high ground so that these are not inundated during high tide and floods in rainy season as well as for getting direct sunlight, Acharya said.

A female crocodile lays around 50 to 60 eggs in a nest.

Out of 500 eggs, only one turns into an adult.

The female reptiles guard the eggs from predators like jackals, wild dogs, fishing cats, vultures, water monitors and wild boars.

The crocodiles also cover the eggs with leaves to prevent ingress of rainwater during monsoon.

As per the recent census report, water bodies of Bhitarkanika are home to 1,742  saltwater crocodiles, the DFO said.

Many snakes, including king cobras and pythons, have also laid eggs in the mangrove forests of the park.

Snakes prefer dense mangrove forest and mud-walled houses in the forest and its nearby areas to lay eggs.
Acharya said a female python usually lays between 30 and 50 eggs.

It stays with her eggs till the entire period of incubation which is roughly around 60 to 85 days.

“Since many snakes have laid eggs in nearby villages, we convinced the locals not to kill the reptiles or destroy their eggs,” he said.

Forest officials have banned entry of outsiders into the forest from May 1 to July 31 for mating and breeding of snakes and crocodiles, he added.

