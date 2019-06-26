Home States Odisha

Congress to adopt constructive approach, raise pertinent questions in Odisha Assembly's budget session

Talking to media persons after the meeting, CLP leader Narasingh Mishra said agriculture and farmers’ issues will be raised by the party members. 

CLP leader Narasingh Mishra ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress will adopt a constructive approach and raise problems faced by the people during the budget session of the Assembly which began on Tuesday.

The first meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), held on Tuesday, discussed strategy to be adopted during the session.

ALSO READ: Day one of Odisha Assembly budget session marks row over leader of opposition

The growing unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation in the State will also be raised during the session, Mishra said and added that education and health sectors also have problems.

Alleging that many families hit by the extremely very severe cyclone Fani are yet to get compensation amount, Mishra said Congress will raise the issue in the House.

Deputy leader of the CLP Santosh Singh Saluja, CLP whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati, secretary Mohammad Moquim and other party MLAs attended the meeting.

