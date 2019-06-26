Home States Odisha

Family donates eyes of lawyer in Odisha

57-year-old Sanjeev died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment in the hospital, before breathing his last, he had expressed his desire to donate his eyes.

Published: 26th June 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a noble act, family members donated eyes of senior lawyer Sanjeev Chaudhury, who died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

57-year-old Sanjeev of Madhupur in Kendrapara town died of heart attack while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Before breathing his last, he had expressed his desire to donate his eyes. To fulfil his last wish, Sanjeev’s wife and children donated his eyes which have been harvested in the hospital.

“We are hopeful that my father’s eyes would help someone to see the world,” said an emotional Sidhartha Chaudhury, son of Sanjeev. 

Sanjeev Chaudhury

“Immediately after my father’s death, we informed the hospital authorities of his last wish.

Doctors from Drusti Daan Eye Bank of L V Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar rushed to the hospital and successfully removed eyes of my father,” he informed.

Sanjeev’s wife Bandana said, “We donated his eyes so that others will get inspired and pledge their eyes after death,” said  Bandana the wife of the deceased. another son of the couple.   

Daughter Aishwarya said nothing can compensate their loss.

“However, our gesture would brighten the lives of others and in the process, our father will continue to live in our memories.”

Dr Ananda Gopal Mohanty of Kendrapara Government hospital said the noble deed of Sanjeev’s family will pave way for others to donate eyes in the area.  

Eye donation is an act of charity, purely for the benefit of society and is totally voluntary.

Donation of eyes of any deceased person can be authorised by the next of kin if not pledged before death. Such deeds are of great benefit to the society, Dr Mohanty added.

