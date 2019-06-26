Former BJD block president booked for duping man, wife on promise of job

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former BJD block president of Bari Shaik Saffiquddin alias Tally was booked for cheating on Tuesday.

Tally is accused of taking Rs 3 lakh from one Ranjan Behera on the promise of providing a job to his wife two years back.

According to a complaint filed by Behera with the police, Tally had taken the money to provide a clerical job to his wife in GC College at Ramachandrapur in 2017.

When Tally failed on his promise, Behera confronted him and demanded his money back.

However, Tally assaulted Behera, the complaint stated.

Police said a case under relevant Sections of IPC has been registered. The case will be investigated by Jajpur DSP Bijay Kumar Mallick, said a police officer.

Tally was suspended from BJD for anti-party activities last month.