Home States Odisha

Four arrested for tonsuring inter-faith couple in Odisha 

SP Avinash Kumar said more than 21 persons are involved in the incident, more arrests will be made soon. 

Published: 26th June 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four persons were arrested by Karanjia police on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in tonsuring two lovers on Mandua village.

The accused are Sk Nasad and Sk Mustafa of Kuduma village and Sk Asif and Sk Kotu of Mandua village. They were produced in Karanjia court, which remanded them in judicial custody. 

ALSO READ: Irate mob parades, tonsures inter-faith lovers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

SP Avinash Kumar said more than 21 persons are involved in the incident. More arrests will be made soon. They were against the inter-religion relationship between the two.

While the incident took place in Mandua village on Saturday night, Karanjia police began investigation on Monday after a video of the incident went viral.

The victim of Goda Sahi village had gone to Mandua to meet his girlfriend, who was ailing for some days. A group of youths barged into the girl’s house and dragged the two out.

They paraded them before tonsuring them in front of the villagers. The woman registered a complaint against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha violence against couples Odisha couples violence Odisha tonsuring case
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp