Four arrested for tonsuring inter-faith couple in Odisha 

BARIPADA: Four persons were arrested by Karanjia police on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in tonsuring two lovers on Mandua village.

The accused are Sk Nasad and Sk Mustafa of Kuduma village and Sk Asif and Sk Kotu of Mandua village. They were produced in Karanjia court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

SP Avinash Kumar said more than 21 persons are involved in the incident. More arrests will be made soon. They were against the inter-religion relationship between the two.

While the incident took place in Mandua village on Saturday night, Karanjia police began investigation on Monday after a video of the incident went viral.

The victim of Goda Sahi village had gone to Mandua to meet his girlfriend, who was ailing for some days. A group of youths barged into the girl’s house and dragged the two out.

They paraded them before tonsuring them in front of the villagers. The woman registered a complaint against the accused.