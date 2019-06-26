Government clerks held for fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two clerks of Laxmipur tehsil offiice were arrested for alleged involvement in misappropriation of Government funds on Monday.

A stone quarry owner of Laxmipur had paid Rs 1.7 lakh revenue to clerk Raj Kumar Jani in presence of other revenue staff four months back but the latter did not give him the money receipt.

Although the quarry owner demanded the receipt several times, the clerk did not pay heed.

When Laxmipur tehsildar Madhumita Pamelkar initiated inquiry into the matter, it came to light that the money was not sent to the government treasury.

He then asked the new clerk KS Acharya about the incident and the latter also parried the query and produced a fake money receipt showing that the money has been paid to the revenue treasury.

Pamelkar informed Koraput Sub-Collector and Collector about the misappropriation by the two clerks and after a departmental inquiry, the allegation against them was found to be true. Collector then asked the tehsildar to file a police complaint against the two.

Following this, police arrested the clerks on Monday and produced them at SDJM court which remanded them in judicial custody.