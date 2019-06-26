Home States Odisha

Jaundice scare grips Cuttack

The prime cause has been attributed to consumption of contaminated drinking water due to leakage in water supply pipelines which have been laid close to drains.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The scourge of jaundice that has gripped the city since January, has now assumed an alarming proportion, especially in Ganga Mandir.

Eight cases of jaundice were reported from the area on Saturday, taking the total affected persons to 12.

More than 25 persons in the locality are said to have been affected by the disease.

The prime cause has been attributed to consumption of contaminated drinking water due to leakage in water supply pipelines which have been laid close to drains.

The drain water from Choudhury Bazar and Banka Bazar pollutes the local pond and contaminates the water of two tube wells located in the proximity, locals alleged.

“The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has failed to provide safe drinking water even though locals have been drawing its attention to the contamination of drinking water for the last two months,” said former Corporator of Ward 18 Arun Kumar Sethi.

“The civic body cleaned the drain stretching from Ganga Mandir to Ravenshaw Girls High Schools on Saturday. Had it been cleared two months back, the disease would not have resurfaced,” he said.

City Health Officer Umesh Panigrahi said water samples from the locality have been collected for laboratory test and health workers were conducting door to door campaign to create awareness among the locals regarding jaundice, besides distributing halogen tablets. 

Due to lack of maintenance of drains like regular desilting, the low-lying areas are at the receiving end of getting inundated as well during monsoon. 

