Minor girl gang-raped in Odisha's Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A Minor girl was raped by five persons in Joda under Keonjhar district.

Missing since Thursday, she was found in a critical condition at the Panasaguda playground in Azad slum under Joda police limits on Monday night and admitted to a private hospital here.

The girl is staying at her relative’s house in Joda and studies in the local high school. She was going to her uncle’s house along with one of her relatives on Thursday when the accused intercepted them.

They threatened the relative of dire consequences and kidnapped the girl.

She was found near a bush in the playground by some locals who informed the police.

The girl told police that the five persons raped her at the playground. Police have detained five persons and further investigation is on.