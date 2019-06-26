SP Group donates Rs 51 lakh to Odisha's CMRF for Fani aid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lending a helping hand, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has contributed Rs 51 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for restoration measures in cyclone Fani-affected areas.

Gopalpur Port Director and CEO Sandeep Agarwal and Shapoorji Pallonji Ports AVP Jagdish Rout presented the electronic transfer documents to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Earlier, Shapoorji Pallonji Ports had donated a 1000 million litre per day water purification system to Puri district headquarters hospital to provide clean and safe water drinking water to patients, doctors, hospital staff as well as visitors.

The water purification system will be maintained by Shapoorji Pallonji Group for five years after which it will be handed over to the hospital authorities.