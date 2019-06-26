Wanted criminal shot dead by unknown persons in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Critically injured Dhal was rushed to a health centre in Mandalia. Later, he was being shifted to VIMSAR but he died on the way. 

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A wanted criminal, Amit Dhal, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Brajrajnagar on Monday evening. 

The 31-year-old was involved in 10 cases of attempt to murder, extortion and robbery.

Dhal was playing cards with his friends near Brajrajnagar bus stand, around 100 metres away from Brajrajnagar police station, when the assailants arrived at the spot and fired three rounds at him from a close range.

The assailants dropped a country-made pistol at the spot and fled.

Critically injured Dhal was rushed to a health centre in Mandalia. Later, he was being shifted to VIMSAR but he died on the way. 

SP Ashwini Kumar Mohanty said Dhal worked as a muscleman for some transport firms which are engaged in coal transportation in Ib valley and Lakhanpur area of MCL open cast mines.

Mohanty said the rivalry between two gangs involved in coal transportation business might have been the reason behind murder of Dhal.

Brajrajnagar police have rounded up four persons suspected to be involved in the case.

Dhal’s supporters on Tuesday paralysed vehicle movement at Gandhi Square and blocked NH-49 demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.

Security has been beefed up in the town to prevent any untoward incident.

