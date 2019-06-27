45 schools in Odisha's Mayurbhanj have been shut, here's why

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 45 primary schools in Mayurbhanj district have been closed down for having less than 10 students each.

The process to close another such school in Mankadgoda village in Rairangpur block is underway. The district has 2,289 Government schools.

The decision to close the ones that have less than 10 students was taken basing on the report of a joint inquiry conducted by the District Education Officer and District Project Coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SAA) Dhruba Charan Behera and Planning Coordinator of SAA Manoj Kumar Sharma recently.

The report revealed that the students of 45 primary schools have been shifted to nearby educational institutions.

As per the state government’s decision in this regard, if a student has to travel more than one km to attend his new school, then he/she will be given Rs 600 per year as conveyance allowance.

In order to avail the benefit, the eligible students must have attendance of at least 75 per cent.

Behera said Jashipur block of the district has the highest number of eight primary schools which were closed down.

Six were shut down in GB Nagar block. Similarly, four primary schools each were closed down in Morada and Kaptipada blocks, three each in Sarashkana, Saliapada and Bijatala and two in Bangiriposi block.

One primary school each have been closed down in Betnoti, Shymakhunta, Kuliona, Khunta, Udala, Rairangpur NAC, Kusumi, Jamda, Tiring, Karanjia, Sukruli and Thakurmunda blocks.

The teachers of these primary schools will soon be transferred to the nearby institutions.