Home States Odisha

45 schools in Odisha's Mayurbhanj have been shut, here's why

One primary school each have been closed down in Betnoti, Shymakhunta, Kuliona, Khunta, Udala, Rairangpur NAC, Kusumi, Jamda, Tiring, Karanjia, Sukruli and Thakurmunda blocks.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 45 primary schools in Mayurbhanj district have been closed down for having less than 10 students each.

The process to close another such school in Mankadgoda village in Rairangpur block is underway. The district has 2,289 Government schools.

ALSO READ: After decision to shut 966 schools, 14 vocational schools face closure in Odisha

The decision to close the ones that have less than 10 students was taken basing on the report of a joint inquiry conducted by the District Education Officer and District Project Coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SAA) Dhruba Charan Behera and Planning Coordinator of SAA Manoj Kumar Sharma recently.

The report revealed that the students of 45 primary schools have been shifted to nearby educational institutions.

ALSO READ: Now, over 200 government aided schools face closure in southern Odisha

As per the state government’s decision in this regard, if a student has to travel more than one km to attend his new school, then he/she will be given Rs 600 per year as conveyance allowance.

In order to avail the benefit, the eligible students must have attendance of at least 75 per cent. 

Behera said Jashipur block of the district has the highest number of eight primary schools which were closed down.

ALSO READ: 966 schools in Odisha to be shut down for poor student strength

Six were shut down in GB Nagar block. Similarly, four primary schools each were closed down in Morada and Kaptipada blocks, three each in Sarashkana, Saliapada and Bijatala and two in Bangiriposi block. 

One primary school each have been closed down in Betnoti, Shymakhunta, Kuliona, Khunta, Udala, Rairangpur NAC, Kusumi, Jamda, Tiring, Karanjia, Sukruli and Thakurmunda blocks.

The teachers of these primary schools will soon be transferred to the nearby institutions.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha schools shut down Odisha schools closure
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp