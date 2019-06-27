Bookie gets bail, two aides sent to jail in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Local businessmen Nagarmal Agarwal (55) and Sunil Singhal (40), arrested for running a cricket betting racket, were on Wednesday produced in the court by Plant Site police here.

However, Agarwal managed to secure conditional bail on sympathetic ground of his daughter’s marriage. Singhal and another aide of Agarwal, Md Abid Hussain (30), were sent to jail custody.

On a tip-off, Agarwal and his business associate Singhal were arrested from the former’s house at Janata Niwas Lane while they were betting during the World Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday night.

Police said initially Rs 31 lakh, 17 mobile phones, calculators and LED television set were seized and subsequently 3,000 US dollars of different denominations along with Agarwal’s passport were seized.

The duo was running the betting racket at Rourkela through their handlers at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

They were booked under different sections of IPC, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Lotteries (Regulation) Act.