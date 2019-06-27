Congress targets Odisha government over Ashwini Vaishnav's candidature for Rajya Sabha seat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up its attack on BJD for extending support to BJP-sponsored candidate Ashwini Vaishnav for a Rajya Sabha seat from the state, Congress demanded a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the status of the vigilance probe into the allotment of houses under discretionary quota in which the former bureaucrat is a beneficiary.

Creating a ruckus in the Assembly with the issue raised during zero hour, leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra accused Vaishnav, a former IAS officer of Odisha cadre, of having close business links with a few dubious mining companies which were under scanner for illegal mining in the state.

“I have documentary evidence of Vaishanv’s involvement with some mining companies which were named in the report of Justice Shah Commission probing into illegal mining in the state. Though the Commission had recommended a CBI probe into the illicit mining and NDA government had accepted it, this never happened during the last five years for reason best known to the BJP and BJD,” Mishra said.

Claiming that Vaishnav was among the beneficiaries of government housing scheme under discretionary quota (DQ), the Congress veteran said the state government directed Vigilance to inquire into irregularities in allotment of land and houses based on the report of Taradutt-led Task Force.

“The Chief Minister always talks of transparency and zero tolerance to corruption. Will he inform the House if Vaishnav has been exonerated by the vigilance in the DQ case?,” Mishra asked.

The Chief Minister should also explain how Vaishnav’s candidature will help protect the interest of the state. Those who looted minerals from the State are now sent to Rajya Sabha, he remarked.

It seems that there is some sort of understanding between the BJD and BJP as the two parties are speaking in same language that Vaishnav’s election to the Upper House is in the interest of the state.

Though technically BJP has the status of opposition in the Assembly, it has lost moral right to claim the position as one of its Union Minister was openly supporting the ‘deal’ with the BJD.

Mishra said this referring to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s assertion that there was no secrecy in the deal for sending the former bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha.

While claiming that Vaishnav is associated with four mining companies in the capacity of director, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati and party member Santosh Singh Saluja sought a ruling from Speaker Surya Narayan Patro.

When the Speaker objected to Congress taking the name of Vaishnav who is not a member of the Assembly, Congress members led by Bahinipati rushed to well of the House and shouted anti-government slogans.

As the Speaker refused to give a ruling, Congress members created a ruckus leading to repeated adjournments of the House.

However, the deadlock was resolved after an all-party meeting.

Responding to Congress allegation on his involvement in mining scam, Vaishnav demanded an investigation into the cases.

Vaishnav said he will give all relevant details about the allegations after the Rajya Sabha polls.

