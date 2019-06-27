Expect more rains in Odisha from June 28, say Bhubaneswar Met officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With sultry conditions making life miserable even after the onset on south-west monsoon on June 20, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre had some good news.

As per the regional Met centre the rainfall activity will increase in the state from Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at a few places in interior parts and isolated places of coastal Odisha on Thursday.

Thunderstorm with lightning activities is likely to occur at isolated places across the state.

The rainfall activity might increase thereafter with light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities expected to occur at many places in Odisha on Friday.

“The rainfall activity will increase in Odisha in the next two days as monsoon current will be strong during the period. This apart, low pressure is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 30, which will enhance the rainfall activity in the state,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Centre for Environment and Climate said heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted across Odisha as a low pressure area is likely to form in the north Bay of Bengal on June 30, which could concentrate into a depression the next day.

“There is high probability of the system intensifying into a deep depression by July 2 morning in the north-west Bay of Bengal along Odisha coast,” Director, CEC, SC Sahu said.

Under the influence of the system, rainfall might increase from afternoon or night of June 30 and continue across Odisha till July 3.