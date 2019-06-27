Home States Odisha

Fund crunch affects schools in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Due to non-allocation fund, schools have failed to purchase TLMs including chalk, duster, sketch pen, cardboard, alpine, tag and other materials for classroom transaction.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Studies in all primary and upper primary schools of the district have been taken a back seat due to acute shortage of teaching-learning materials (TLM), non-allocation of funds and delay in repairing damaged infrastructures.

Though there is a provision to allocate funds under School Improvement Grant (SIG) and Minimum Repairing Grant (MRG) to all primary and upper primary schools in April every year, these educational institutions are yet to receive the moneys.

As a result, school authorities have failed to buy TLMs for students and take up maintenance work.

Nearly 1.61 lakh students from Class I to VIII in 1,381 Government-run primary and UP schools of the district are thus deprived of the benefits. 

Interestingly, the state government also did not sanction funds to schools under the two schemes in 2018-19 financial year.

Each primary school gets Rs 5000 per year from SIG for purchasing of TLMs while an upper primary school receives Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per year.

Similarly, each school receives fund Rs 5000 to Rs 15,000 from MRG for annual maintenance of buildings and asbestos.

Due to non-allocation fund, schools have failed to purchase TLMs including chalk, duster, sketch pen, cardboard, alpine, tag and other materials for classroom transaction, a teacher said.

With the opening of schools after vacation, some teachers have started purchasing the TLMs from nearby stationary shops on credit or spending money from their salary for ensuring uninterrupted studies.

Although the classrooms are not conducive to teaching, teachers are still trying their best to take classes.

On the other hand, teachers and guardians are irked with the district administration for not restoring the cyclone Fani-hit schools even after almost two months. 

Sources said enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for General Elections had delayed the allocation of funds to the schools. Now, the SIG and MRG have merged and the new grant renamed as composite fund will be allocated to schools soon.

Sarat Chandra Rout, a parent of a student, said after lifting of the Model Code of Conduct on May 1 in the state, nothing has been done so far to release the funds. District Project Coordinator of Sarva Sikshya Abhijan (SSA) Sapan Kumar Jena said, “We had received the fund from the State Government on March 28. But the then collector did not release the amount to schools due to Model Code of Conduct. Steps are being taken to release the fund soon,” he added.

16 private educational institutions sealed

As many as 16 private schools in Bhanjanagar sub-division have been sealed for running without necessary permission from the district education office (DEO).

The department had recently issued show cause notices to these schools located in Jagannathprasad, Bhanjanagar and Belaguntha blocks.

DEO sources said the drive to close down the schools that do not have requisite permission was started on Monday.

The directive to close down the private schools was issued by Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Minz.

Sources said 16 schools in Jagannathprasad, 14 in Bhanjanagar, 13 in Aska, 11 in Belaguntha and eight in Buguda will be closed soon for failing to adhere with norms. 

