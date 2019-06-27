Home States Odisha

Odisha Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo fumbles on KALIA list

BJD member Prafulla Samal wanted to know the procedure of identification of sharecroppers as the beneficiary of the KALIA scheme.

Published: 27th June 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo had a tough time to explain the members on selection of beneficiaries under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme when the state government has no latest database on people working the in the farm sector.

Responding to a query from Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati, the Minister said around 57 lakh people of the state are dependent on agriculture as per 2011 census.

While 32.8 lakh of them are farmers, the remaining 24.2 lakh people are agricultural workers.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra sought to know from the Minister how without having any recent data on number of farmers, including small and marginal and sharecroppers, the state government implemented KALIA scheme.

Replying to Mishra, the Minister said under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), nearly 22 lakh farmers have already availed the scheme in the first phase.

The assistance has been extended to over 51.05 lakh farmers and it has been targeted to cover 23.94 lakh farmers in the current financial year taking the total beneficiaries to 75 lakh.

Since many more farmers have applied for the benefit, their applications are under scrutiny. The exact number of beneficiaries will be known only after verifications of the applications, he added.

Under the scheme, each farmer household is entitled to get Rs 5,000 per crop for input cost for cultivation.

The issue was raised during Question Hour in the Assembly when Bahinipati wanted to know about the number of farmer households in the state in 2019 as compared to 2010.

He also wanted to know if the number of farmer households has declined over nine years due to wrong agriculture policy of the state government.

The Minister said government is making efforts to encourage educated youths to take up farming as a full-time job.

Senior BJD members Prafulla Samal and Debi Prasad Mishra joined the opposition and sought to know about Government subvention to allied sectors other than agriculture as a large number of people are involved in many non-farm activities. 

Samal wanted to know the procedure of identification of sharecroppers as the beneficiary of the KALIA scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha KALIA KALIA scheme Odisha KALIA scheme Arun Sahoo
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp