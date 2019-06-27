Home States Odisha

Odisha girl lauded for refusing to marry drunk groom

Mamata Bhoi refused to tie the nuptial knot after she found out that the groom had arrived drunk at the wedding, her act had been lauded by people across Sambalpur district. 

Published: 27th June 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:23 AM

Mamata Bhoi being felicitated by Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena on Wednesday.

Mamata Bhoi being felicitated by Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena on Wednesday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 20-year-old tribal girl Mamata Bhoi of Gobardhan Badmal village in Jujumura block on Wednesday was felicitated by the district administration for setting an example by rejecting the drunk groom at the time of her marriage on May 12 this year.

Mamata was felicitated by Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena in the presence of SP Sanjeev Arora at a function to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here. 

The girl refused to tie the nuptial knot after she found out that the groom had arrived drunk at the wedding.  Her act had been lauded by people across the district. 

Mamata was awarded with a shawl, citation and Rs 10,000 in cash.

The youngster said she took the decision after she found that the groom was in an inebriated state at the wedding mandap.

She said the man was so drunk that he was not even able to stand erect. After seeing the groom in that condition, she realised that she cannot lead a happy life with him. 

“I am happy that I took the bold decision,” she said.

Mamata’s aunt Subasini Dharua said her niece belongs to a poor family and it was a tough decision for her to send back the groom from the wedding mandap.

Though her decision left all her family members and relatives astonished, all of them stood by her, she said. 

Subasini said Mamata is all set to marry a man from Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on July 8.

She said Mamata’s family has enquired from sources that the man does not consume liquor or any other intoxicant. 

Lauding Mamata for her inspiring act, Arora said the girl has sent out a message to others that they should be careful while selecting their better half. 

