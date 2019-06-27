Home States Odisha

Odisha students worry as post-graduation entrance dates clash

As the universities are reluctant to reschedule the dates, ABVP members met Odisha Governor and sought his intervention to address the problem.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Overlapping of Post Graduation (PG) Entrance dates of various universities for 2019-20 academic session has sparked controversy in the state with Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday knocking on the doors of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal seeking his intervention into the issue.

In the absence of adequate coordination among universities, the dates for PG entrance to various courses published by some of the state universities are overlapping.

Utkal University and Ravenshaw University are holding PG entrance for Computer Science on July 5, while PG entrance for English in North Orissa University and Ravenshaw University and entrance for Odia in Berhampur University, Ravenshaw University and North Orissa University is July 6.

There is also a clash of Physics entrance date of Berhampur University and Ravenshaw University and Botany entrance date of Utkal University and North Orissa University as the tests for the two courses in these universities has been scheduled for July 6.

The date of Zoology PG entrance is scheduled for July 7 in Ravenshaw University and Berhampur University and the date of Geology entrance scheduled for July 8 in Utkal University and North Orissa University are also overlapping.

As the universities are reluctant to reschedule the dates, ABVP members met the Governor and sought his intervention to address the problem.

