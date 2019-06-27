Home States Odisha

Rajanikant Singh elected Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker

Singh, a four-time legislator from Angul constituency, was elected unopposed as there was no contender.

Published: 27th June 2019 02:28 PM

Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajanikant Singh was on Thursday elected as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Leader of House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a motion proposing the name of Singh to be chosen as the Deputy Speaker. It was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh.

Singh had worked as Steel and Mines Minister under Naveen Patnaik government earlier.

Singh said as the Deputy Speaker, he will work for the smooth functioning of the House.

 

