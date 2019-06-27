Rajanikant Singh elected Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajanikant Singh was on Thursday elected as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Singh, a four-time legislator from Angul constituency, was elected unopposed as there was no contender.

Leader of House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a motion proposing the name of Singh to be chosen as the Deputy Speaker. It was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh.

Singh had worked as Steel and Mines Minister under Naveen Patnaik government earlier.

Singh said as the Deputy Speaker, he will work for the smooth functioning of the House.