Traffic resumes on Koraput-Rayagada railway line

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday suspended one more employee in connection with Samaleswari Express mishap that had claimed three lives in Rayagada district.

Signalman Santosh Kumar has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

Traffic resumed on the Koraput-Rayagada railway line 17 hours after the train got derailed after hitting a tower car engaged in maintenance work.

On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar–Jagadalpur bound Hirakhand Express rolled on the Koraput-Rayagada railway line around 8.40 am and other trains followed.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chetan Srivastav and Additional DRM K Dharma Rao and other officials of Visakhapatnam railway division under East Coast Railways visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The DRM also visited the District Headquarters Hospital and met the kin of the deceased.

The deceased are technician of the maintenance tower car A Suresh Kumar, senior section engineer Sagar and technician (electrical) Gouri Naidu. While Suresh was killed in the collision, the other two succumbed in the engine fire.

Deputy Chief Safety Officer of Railways Madan Mohan Patnaik also visited the spot and reviewed the safety measures.

As the incident has been brought under the purview of ‘serious accident’ and Commissioner of Railway Safety level inquiry called into it, a high-level team of officials will arrive in Rayagada on Thursday to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Commissioner of Railway Safety RK Sharma will hold a statutory inquiry at Officers’ Rest House near Rayagada railway station on Friday.