Home States Odisha

Traffic resumes on Koraput-Rayagada railway line

Deputy Chief Safety Officer of Railways Madan Mohan Patnaik also visited the spot and reviewed the safety measures. 

Published: 27th June 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday suspended one more employee in connection with Samaleswari Express mishap that had claimed three lives in Rayagada district.

Signalman Santosh Kumar has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty. 

Traffic resumed on the Koraput-Rayagada railway line 17 hours after the train got derailed after hitting a tower car engaged in maintenance work.

On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar–Jagadalpur bound Hirakhand Express rolled on the Koraput-Rayagada railway line around 8.40 am and other trains followed. 

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chetan Srivastav and Additional DRM K Dharma Rao and other officials of Visakhapatnam railway division under East Coast Railways visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The DRM also visited the District Headquarters Hospital and met the kin of the deceased. 

The deceased are technician of the maintenance tower car A Suresh Kumar, senior section engineer Sagar and technician (electrical) Gouri Naidu. While Suresh was killed in the collision, the other two succumbed in the engine fire.

Deputy Chief Safety Officer of Railways Madan Mohan Patnaik also visited the spot and reviewed the safety measures. 

As the incident has been brought under the purview of ‘serious accident’ and  Commissioner of Railway Safety level inquiry called into it, a high-level team of officials will arrive in Rayagada on Thursday to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Commissioner of Railway Safety RK Sharma will hold a statutory inquiry at Officers’ Rest House near Rayagada railway station on Friday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Koraput Rayagada Koraput Rayagada railway
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp