Virtual education to improve standard of teaching at 70 government schools in Odisha

ROURKELA: A virtual education system will soon be introduced to improve standard of education at 70 Government schools across Sundargarh district.

Around Rs 19.5 crore will be spent from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) on the project, which will be executed by Valuable Edutainment Pvt Ltd (VEPL).

DMF Chief Executive Officer Rasai Laguri said as per agreement, VEPL will provide digital assets and VSAT communication along with their operational expertise, maintenance and replacement for the project for five years.

Laguri said teachers of various subjects would take classes from virtual studios in Sundargarh town on scheduled date and time. Students from far-flung areas will attend the classes through two-way communication.

The CEO said around 4,200 students would benefit from the project. He said the majority of those who will benefit from the project are Class X students.

The virtual classrooms at the selected schools will be equipped with VSAT system, large display monitor, computer, tablets, web camera and projectors for digital learning.

Laguri said plans have been made for extending fundamental course on computer applications and subsequently provide coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams.

It is learnt that training of teachers has almost been completed and the virtual classrooms may start from June 27.

Kumjharia Government Upgraded High School in Kuanrmunda block is one of the schools covered under the system.

The school’s headmaster and general secretary of All-Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation Sanjay Samal said it is a welcome move to lift the standard of education in Government schools as not all such institutions have quality teachers.

Sundargarh Collector Rashmita Panda said in the first phase, 70 schools will be included in the scheme.