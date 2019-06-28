ASI-SJTA to make joint inspection of Puri's Jagannath temple ahead of Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct a joint inspection of the Jagannath Temple at Puri with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) before the latter carries out repair work for Rath Yatra.

At a recent review meeting held here to decide on possible repair and restoration works, it was decided that joint inspection of Garbhagriha, Jagamohan, Natamandap, Bhogamandap, Bhoga corridor and Rosaghara will be conducted on July 6.

The Science branch of ASI will assess humidity at various levels underground and on the first floor besides assessing the strength of structurally distressed stones, including corrosion level of the wrought iron beams.

Chief Administrator, SJTA, PK Mohapatra said members of the technical core committee will include senior officials from ASI.

The team will inspect various infrastructural aspects of the temple like entry of rainwater inside Garbhagriha, as cited by some servitors and probe all possible sources of water leakage.

Earlier, Dhanbad-based Central Mine and Fuel Research Institute (CMFRI) was engaged by ASI to study and suggest remedial measures to improve the ventilation system inside Garbhagriha.

While CMFRI had recommended making large openings or holes on the second floor of Garbhagriha, it has not yet been implemented due to lack of supporting experimental validation data and adequate mathematical formulation to aid changes in Garbhagriha’s ventilation system.

“ASI has been advised to take follow-up action by getting required details from CMFRI,” Mohapatra said.

After white-coloured deposits were observed in ground floor wall and corbels during last year’s Rath Yatra, SJTA asked ASI to find out the source of these depositions on the walls and corbels besides possible damage on the kondolite stones.

The Core Committee was earlier advised to take up conservation work on Jagamohan roof slope after completion of inside structural repair work.

The ASI will also examine the condition of stone masonry underneath the weak lime plaster and suggest appropriate chemical treatment and other remedial measures.

ASI will commence repair work post the appraisal.