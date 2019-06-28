BJP, Congress pin Odisha government down with graft card

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The opposition BJP and Congress hit out at the State Government accusing it of failing on all fronts amid rampant corruption, misrule, farmers miseries and sluggish industrial activity.

Computing the massive corruption that occurred during the 19-year rule of the BJD government at Rs 2,91,552 crore, including Rs 59,000 crore mega mining scam and Rs 22,900 crore chit fund scam, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to prosecute those involved to prove that his Government is transparent.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to Governor’s address, Naik accused the state government of non-cooperation to the Centre in execution of Central projects in the state.

As a result, projects worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore are hanging fire due to unavailability of land.

Listing out major projects sanctioned by the Centre which remain a non-starter, Naik said projects worth Rs 56,563 crore in road, transport and highways, Rs 51,395 crore in petroleum and natural gas, Rs 15,413 crore in non-petroleum, Rs 12,286 crore in rail infrastructure, Rs 560 crore in health and education and Rs 200 crore in tourism and heritage sectors could not be executed due to lack of land and grant of statutory clearances from the state.

Coming down heavily on the state government for its lack of support to the Central push for big development in the state, Naik said this is happening at a time when the Chief Minister is talking of constructive cooperation with the Centre.

While the state government is painting a rosy picture of Nagada in Jajpur district, which hit the headlines for malnutrition, Naik said perhaps the Chief Minister is not aware that there are many such villages in the State which are still going without electricity, drinking water supply and other basic amenities.

The BJP leader also attacked government for deteriorating education and health services.

Tearing into the government, leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra asked Chief Minister to inform the House why there is no mention of Mahanadi water dispute in the Governor’s address.

“What happened to the BJD which was making a hue and cry over Mahandi issue before the election?” he wondered.

Dubbing the state government anti-farmer, Mishra said farmers are not getting benefit of any of its schemes including KALIA.

Asserting that distressed farmers are still committing suicide, he asked the Speaker to submit the report of the Assembly Committee which probed into the matter.