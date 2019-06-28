Home States Odisha

Digha residents rescue five-year-old after parents lock him inside car, go for swim

The locals broke the window panes of the car and rescued the child, they also informed Digha police and admitted him to a local hospital.

The boy, Karan Sheikh being fed water by Digha residents after he was rescued from the car.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In an irresponsible act, a couple from West Bengal left their son locked inside a car to take a dip in the sea at Digha beach, 200 metres from here, on Thursday.

The five-year-old boy Karan Sheikh was rescued by locals after they heard him crying.

The couple, Salim Sheikh and Najim Bibi, left him in the car, locked it and went to the beach.

Sometime later, locals found the boy crying and asking for water.

They broke the window panes of the car and rescued the child. Locals also informed Digha police and admitted him to a local hospital.

When the couple returned, they asked the locals about their son only to face the wrath of people.

When locals started beating up Salim for leaving the child behind in the locked car, police rushed to the spot and rescued him.

The couple was detained in the police station for two hours. Karan was handed over to them after proper verification.

