Farmer panels lie dormant in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Training and exposure visit of farmers of Kalahandi have come to a standstill with many posts in the Farmers Information Advisory Committee (FIAC) lying vacant.

Under the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), the farmers’ committees are functioning in all blocks of the district.

They plan and implement various agriculture extension works like training, demonstration and exposure visits at block level.

Each FIAC has one technical manager and two assistant technical managers at block level. There is also a farmers’ advisory body comprising officials of Agriculture Department, allied sectors and lead farmers.

In Bhawanipatna FIAC, the post of block technical manager has been lying vacant since long and one of two posts of assistant technical manager is vacant.

The Krushi Suchana O Sahayaka Kendra of FIAC located near the OUAT Agriculture College has been lying unused. A local contractor is using it as his campsite.

The building, constructed by Agriculture Department, has no power and water supply.

The office of block agriculture officer that was to operate from this building is functioning elsewhere as a result of which, farmer meetings, training camps and other activities are not held there.