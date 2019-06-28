Five get life sentence in journalist murder case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Additional District and Sessions Court of Khallikote on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to five persons in the murder case of journalist Tarun Acharya.

Trial of the case was completed last week.

Khallikote Additional District Judge Srinivas Pratihari sentenced the prime accused Shyam Sundar Prusty and four others Santosh Maharana, Sibraram Nayak, Suresh Sahu and Ramesh Narayan Reddy to life imprisonment.

A sharpshooter Nrusingha Charan Panda alias Guddu involved in the incident is yet to be arrested.

In 2014, Tarun had exposed use of minors in the hazardous cashew processing units in remote areas of Khallikote following which, police action was initiated against owners of the units.

One among them, Prusty then planned to eliminate Tarun.

He hired five supari killers who killed Tarun on May 27, 2014 while he was returning home from work.

The sentence was pronounced after examining 47 witnesses in the case.