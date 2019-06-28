Home States Odisha

Five get life sentence in journalist murder case in Odisha

In 2014, Tarun had exposed use of minors in the hazardous cashew processing units in remote areas of Khallikote following which, police action was initiated against owners of the units.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Additional District and Sessions Court of Khallikote on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to five persons in the murder case of journalist Tarun Acharya.

Trial of the case was completed last week.

Khallikote Additional District Judge Srinivas Pratihari sentenced the prime accused Shyam Sundar Prusty and four others Santosh Maharana, Sibraram Nayak, Suresh Sahu and Ramesh Narayan Reddy to life imprisonment.

A sharpshooter Nrusingha Charan Panda alias Guddu involved in the incident is yet to be arrested.

In 2014, Tarun had exposed use of minors in the hazardous cashew processing units in remote areas of Khallikote following which, police action was initiated against owners of the units.

One among them, Prusty then planned to eliminate Tarun.

He hired five supari killers who killed Tarun on May 27, 2014 while he was returning home from work.

The sentence was pronounced after examining 47 witnesses in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime violence against journalists Crimes against journalists Tarun Acharya murder Odisha crime cases Odisha journalist murder
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp