Hockey officials diss slow work on astro-turf pitches in Odisha, term it 'improbable'

ROURKELA: As the astro-turf pitches in all 17 blocks of the district remain a non-starter seven months after the grand announcement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the much-hyped move is now being dismissed as improbable by hockey experts.

Those associated with the stick game viewed that it seems no serious thought was given to need of extra manpower, infrastructure, maintenance and operational aspects of poly-grass fields.

The announcement was made to create euphoria in the run-up to the Hockey World Cup 2018 and with an eye on the 2019 General Elections, they said.

Hockey officials and coaches pointed out that each of astro-turf at the block level would require at least one expert coach along with four personnel, including a groundsman.

While maintenance and operational aspects remain the biggest challenge, two-time watering daily is a must.

Each astro-turf would cost Rs 6-7 crore while monthly operational expenditure would be above Rs 1 lakh, they informed.

Former PSH coach and first government hockey coach of Odisha Sylvester Toppo claimed that the proposal is practically impossible to execute and get effective outcome.

Even if one-time capital expenditure is done on astro-turfs at 17 block headquarters, it will not be successfully utilised to tap and harness young talents until similar numbers of hostels come up.

It is impossible for young trainees from far-flung areas of a block to daily visit and practice at a centralised location in the morning and evening, he said.

Even the state government-run Sundargarh Sports Hostel (SSH) set up at Sundargarh town in 1997 does not have an astro-turf or natural ground for hockey till date.

The 45 hockey trainees (boys) continue to practice on the astro-turf facility of the adjacent SAI-SAG centre.

This apart, the replacement of two astro-turfs at Rourkela-based Panposh Sports Hostel (PSH) is pending for above four years.

The state government-run PSH has alone produced 54 of the total 63 senior and junior international hockey players of Sundargarh.

Hockey icon and former BJD Rajya Sabha member Dilip Tirkey had also initiated effort to lay an astro-turf at his native village Saunamora in Balishankar block, but only the concrete base has been laid in the last four years.

District Sports Officer Tej Kumar Xess said the state government has asked the district administration to identify land for astro-turfs, but refused to comment further.

