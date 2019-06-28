Jagatsinghpur to install suggestion boxes in different offices to seek public opinion on services

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Taking a cue from the Madhya Pradesh government, the district administration has decided to install suggestion boxes in different offices for seeking opinions of people on services provided to them.

The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced the ‘Samadhan Ek Din’ scheme for seeking people’s suggestions with the objective to empower them and ensure prompt delivery of public services.

Addressing media persons, Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the suggestion boxes will be installed in every block of the district and important offices like the RTO and others for seeking people’s opinion on services provided by government officials.

The suggestion forms will be published in a single format and an officer will be engaged to supply and receive the same from people.