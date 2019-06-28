‘Keep abreast of latest technology’, says Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal at Berhampur University

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Youth should work for welfare of society, said Governor Ganeshi Lal here on Thursday.

Speaking at Berhampur University, Prof Lal exhorted students to shun ignorance, illusion and corruption.

He said information technology has paved the way for knowledge and youths should keep abreast of the latest technology.

The Governor inaugurated the extension rooms of HR Centre, Electronics department, Conference Hall and a garden besides laying foundation stones for other projects on the university campus.

The meeting at Berhampur University was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof R P Das.

Later, the Governor inaugurated Santha Nivas, divine home and Chidananda home at Chidananda Dibya Dham at Agastinuagaon village.

Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Chhatrapur MLA Subash Behera and a host of spiritual leaders were present.