Low pressure to bring rains in Odisha

Moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are also expected to occur at many places in other parts of the Odisha from June 29.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:58 AM

Monsoon

For representational purpopses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rain forecast for the entire state from June 29 is likely to bring the much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

In a special bulletin Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued yellow warning, signalling heavy rains, for Cuttack, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts on Saturday.

Moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are also expected to occur at many places in other parts of the state during the same period.

Similarly, moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at many places in Odisha on Sunday. Regional Meteorological office also issued a yellow warning for heavy rains on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts on Sunday, and heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Koraput and Kalahandi districts in the same period.

“A low pressure is likely to form over north Bay and neighbourhood around June 30 and become more marked subsequently.

"Under its influence, rainfall activity will increase in Odisha,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Met officials have issued an orange warning for July 1 and asked people to remain prepared. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at few places in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh and Sambalpur districts on July 1,” Biswas said.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has also warned the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 30 and July 1 as squally weather conditions with wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/hr to 45 km/hr are likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal under the influence of low pressure.

Monsoon march

  • Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued yellow warning, signalling heavy rains from Saturday

  • Moderate rainfall and thundershower activities also expected to occur at many places

Heat condition

Sonepur was the hottest on Thursday at 38.4 degree Celsius followed by Hirakud at 38.3 degree and Talcher 38.1 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded  36 degrees each on the day.

