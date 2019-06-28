Home States Odisha

Odisha Forest Development Corporation manager in vigilance net for accepting bribe

ODFC manager Bikram Kumar Sahu reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 to prepare cheques for a person who was entrusted with the work of watering avenue plantation on State Highway-41.

Published: 28th June 2019

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance sleuths of Boudh district under Berhampur division on Thursday nabbed manager of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC)  Kendu leaf sub-division, Kantamal block Bikram Kumar Sahu while accepting bribe.

Sahu reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 to prepare cheques for a person who was entrusted with the work of watering avenue plantation on State Highway-41 from Damanamunda to Kantamal by OFDC.

He was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe money.

Vigilance sources said search is being conducted at Sahu’s residence and office at Kantamal and his paternal house at Beruanbari in Nayagarh district.

