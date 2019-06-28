Home States Odisha

Odisha HC issues notice to Law Department over Waqf Board

The Waqf Board had allegedly not prepared accounts after the 2016-17 financial year and the same had not been audited since 2015-16.

Published: 28th June 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A division bench of Odisha High Court on Wednesday issued notices, returnable within six weeks, to Law Department and Odisha Board of Waqf in connection with a plea filed for appointment of a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Odisha Board of Waqf.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra, issued the notices while hearing a PIL filed by Cuttack Mahanagar Minority Nagarik Parishad secretary Sk Rahemat, Aftab Noor and another resident of the city.

According to the petition, Commissioner of the Board has been functioning as CEO for the last four years. During this period, annual grant of Rs 5,000 each to 100 mosques towards maintenance and annual funding of Rs 5,000 each to meritorious poor students for higher education and monthly pension to divorcee Muslim women had been discontinued.

The Board had allegedly not prepared accounts after the 2016-17 financial year and the same had not been audited since 2015-16. Waqf committees at the district-level and Mandal Waqf Committees necessary for better administration, management, regulation and protection of Waqf property had also not been constituted, the petition alleged.

With the appointment of CEO, routine works like administration, management, regulation and protection of Waqf property along with maintenance of mosques across the State will come under judicial scrutiny.

Waqf Board is a statutory body for proper maintenance and use of Islamic buildings, institutions and land in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha High Court Odisha HC Waqf board
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp