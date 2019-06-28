Odisha HC issues notice to Law Department over Waqf Board

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A division bench of Odisha High Court on Wednesday issued notices, returnable within six weeks, to Law Department and Odisha Board of Waqf in connection with a plea filed for appointment of a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Odisha Board of Waqf.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra, issued the notices while hearing a PIL filed by Cuttack Mahanagar Minority Nagarik Parishad secretary Sk Rahemat, Aftab Noor and another resident of the city.

According to the petition, Commissioner of the Board has been functioning as CEO for the last four years. During this period, annual grant of Rs 5,000 each to 100 mosques towards maintenance and annual funding of Rs 5,000 each to meritorious poor students for higher education and monthly pension to divorcee Muslim women had been discontinued.

The Board had allegedly not prepared accounts after the 2016-17 financial year and the same had not been audited since 2015-16. Waqf committees at the district-level and Mandal Waqf Committees necessary for better administration, management, regulation and protection of Waqf property had also not been constituted, the petition alleged.

With the appointment of CEO, routine works like administration, management, regulation and protection of Waqf property along with maintenance of mosques across the State will come under judicial scrutiny.

Waqf Board is a statutory body for proper maintenance and use of Islamic buildings, institutions and land in the State.