Home States Odisha

Probe into Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scam sought in Odisha

Sadar Block Development Officer (BDO) Shankarshan Behera said the ABDO has been asked to look into these allegations.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

PMAY

Representational image houses under PMAY-G scheme

By Express News Service

BALASORE: People of Bardhanpur panchayat in the district have demanded a Vigilance probe into Rs 1.5 crore fund misappropriation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the area.

They alleged that though the names of genuine beneficiaries were in the list of panchayat, many of them, surprisingly, have not received housing units and their money has been embezzled.

ALSO READ: No stone will be left unturned to fulfil dream of housing for all, says PM Modi

Fraudsters have also gobbled up the funds meant for widows and by putting up dead people in documents.

Such irregularities have been reported from Bardhanpur, Sahajadapur and Jaydevsahi villages of the panchayat.

ALSO READ: Centre’s rural housing scheme, PMAY-G, extended to 2020

While Rs 1.20 lakh in the name of Krushna Dalei of Bardhanpur was misappropriated, the list is long, they said.

Similarly, Rs 90,000 each in the names of Radhua Dalei, Mangulia Dalei and Bhagban Mahalik, and Rs 1.2 lakh each in the names of Aruna Dalei, A Majhi, Gourang Dalei, Bhaskar Dalei, Purusottam Dalei Gangadhar Mohanty and Pata Dalei have been misappropriated.

Though their names have mentioned in the beneficiary list on the website, they have not been provided houses.

ALSO READ: BJP seeks names of PMAY beneficiaries

Sabitri Mahalik of Bardhanpur said, “I came to know that my name has been included in the beneficiary list of PMAY a fortnight ago. When I inquired, it was revealed that the housing installments of Rs 90,000 under PMAY have been withdrawn without my knowledge.”

Some senior block officials in conspiracy with politicians have looted lakhs of rupees of the scheme.

Around 40 existing houses were shown as PMAY units and the funds have been looted, alleged Sudhansu Panda, a Zilla Parishad member.

Sadar Block Development Officer (BDO) Shankarshan Behera said the ABDO has been asked to look into these allegations.

An investigation will be carried out soon and action will be taken against the errant officials, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha PMAY Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp