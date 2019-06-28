Probe into Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scam sought in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: People of Bardhanpur panchayat in the district have demanded a Vigilance probe into Rs 1.5 crore fund misappropriation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the area.

They alleged that though the names of genuine beneficiaries were in the list of panchayat, many of them, surprisingly, have not received housing units and their money has been embezzled.

Fraudsters have also gobbled up the funds meant for widows and by putting up dead people in documents.

Such irregularities have been reported from Bardhanpur, Sahajadapur and Jaydevsahi villages of the panchayat.

While Rs 1.20 lakh in the name of Krushna Dalei of Bardhanpur was misappropriated, the list is long, they said.

Similarly, Rs 90,000 each in the names of Radhua Dalei, Mangulia Dalei and Bhagban Mahalik, and Rs 1.2 lakh each in the names of Aruna Dalei, A Majhi, Gourang Dalei, Bhaskar Dalei, Purusottam Dalei Gangadhar Mohanty and Pata Dalei have been misappropriated.

Though their names have mentioned in the beneficiary list on the website, they have not been provided houses.

Sabitri Mahalik of Bardhanpur said, “I came to know that my name has been included in the beneficiary list of PMAY a fortnight ago. When I inquired, it was revealed that the housing installments of Rs 90,000 under PMAY have been withdrawn without my knowledge.”

Some senior block officials in conspiracy with politicians have looted lakhs of rupees of the scheme.

Around 40 existing houses were shown as PMAY units and the funds have been looted, alleged Sudhansu Panda, a Zilla Parishad member.

Sadar Block Development Officer (BDO) Shankarshan Behera said the ABDO has been asked to look into these allegations.

An investigation will be carried out soon and action will be taken against the errant officials, he added.