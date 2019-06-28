Home States Odisha

Rising expenditure, plethora of schemes may push debt burden for Odisha

The additional burden on the state exchequer is going to be reflected in the annual budget to be presented in the Assembly on Friday by the government.

Odisha Assembly

An image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The growing expenditure of the state government due to the announcement of several populist schemes is likely to push the debt burden to a new high in 2019-20 financial year.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has a tough task at hand as besides making allocations for mandatory provisions for different departments, he will also have to provide funds for welfare schemes which have already been launched and those announced before the recently concluded elections.

Besides Kalia, other flagship schemes of the government include the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana and the state food security scheme under which beneficiaries get five kgs of rice per person per month.

Allocations for these schemes are likely to increase in the budget. Allocation for Mission Shakti, one of the success stories, is also likely to be hiked because of the promise made in the 2019 election manifesto of the ruling BJD.

As the government has targeted to enhance the number of beneficiaries under Kalia to 75 lakh, the allocation under the scheme is likely to go up by nearly Rs 4000 crore.

As agrarian crisis has become a major issue in the state, the size of the agriculture budget is also likely to go up.

The government has been presenting a separate agriculture budget since 2013-14.

The first agriculture budget had an outlay of Rs 7162 crore and it is likely to go up to Rs 20,000 crore in 2019-20.

But the growing debt burden of the State remains a major cause for worry.

The debt burden which was Rs 87,000 crore by the end of 2018-19, is estimated to go up to Rs 1,03,000 crore by March, 2020.

However, the state’s revenue generation has showed an upward trend by end of May, 2019 marking a growth rate of around 19 per cent over corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The state government had presented a vote-on-account of Rs 56,921 crore on February 7, 2019 because of the general elections with an allocation of Rs 4461 crore for Kalia, the scheme launched for the welfare of the farmers.

However, it remains to be seen whether the government spells out some new ways to generate more revenue in view of the increasing expenditure.

 

