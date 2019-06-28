Home States Odisha

Routine Overhaul Depot to come up in Odisha's Sambalpur

The proposed ROH Depot in Sambalpur will have the capacity to overhaul 100 wagons in a month, subsequently, the capacity of the depot will be increased.

Sambalpur railway station

Sambalpur railway station ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Routine Overhaul (ROH) Depot for overhauling rail wagons is all set to be established near Sarla railway station here.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway Jaideep Gupta said 1,400 metre X 56 metre of land for the project has already been identified near the railway station.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 90 crore and it will be executed by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES).  

The proposed ROH Depot will have the capacity to overhaul 100 wagons in a month. Subsequently, the capacity of the depot will be increased.

Official sources said, rail wagons require complete overhauling every 18 months to ensure safety.

Presently, the wagons under East Coast Railway are sent to the ROH Depot in Visakhapatnam for the purpose.

Earlier, the ROH Depot was proposed to be established near Maneswar railway station in Sambalpur city. The estimated budget of the project was Rs 49.16 crore.

Subsequently, the location was changed considering the strategic advantage of the new one near Sarla Railway Station. Apart from the location, the estimated cost of the project has also been revised.

Sarla railway station is located on the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda railway line.

Aluminium industries including Vedanta in Jharsuguda district and Aditya Aluminium in Sambalpur district are located along the railway line.

On the other hand, the Maneswar Railway Station is located on the Sambalpur-Angul Railway line.

Had the ROH Depot been established near Maneswar railway station, it would not have helped the authorities, he said.

Gupta said the proposed ROH Depot near Sarla Railway Station will mainly overhaul alumina wagons.

The ROH Depot here will help in augmenting aluminium production in industries located in both Sambalpur and neighbouring Jharsuguda district. 

The depot will generate direct and indirect employment for around 200 persons, he added.

Project facts

  •  

  • The project will come up near Sarla railway station

  • The cost of the project is around Rs 90 crore

  • It will be executed by RITES

  • Cost and location of the ROH Depot was revised

  • The depot will have capacity to overhaul 100 wagons a month

