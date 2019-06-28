Home States Odisha

Scanty rainfall worries farmers in Odisha's Ganjam

While agricultural activities have gained speed in Ganjam district following rains last week, the tardy progress of monsoon has created a drought-like situation in Bhanjanagar.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

An agriculture field at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district.

An agriculture field at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: While agricultural activities have gained speed in Ganjam district following rains last week, the tardy progress of monsoon has created a drought-like situation in Bhanjanagar.

The area experienced scorching heat which continued even in June.

Spells of rain after Raja festival brought some respite facilitating farmers to sow paddy seeds.

Now with temperature soaring again and irrigation sources drying up, farmers are worried over their crop which is at germination stage.

Blocks like Bhanjanagar, Belaguntha, Jagannathprasad and Buguda under Bhanjanagar agriculture district need around 10,000 quintal of paddy seeds.

ALSO READ: Inadequate supply of seeds, fertilisers, grave concern for Odisha's Ganjam farmers

However, around 4,000 quintal of seeds were supplied by the Agriculture office while farmers arranged the rest on their own.

Sources said most of the seeds sowed on 40,000-hectare land have been destroyed at the germination stage leaving the farmers worried since it is difficult to arrange seeds to replace the damaged ones.

Meanwhile, Agriculture officials visited several areas to take stock of the situation. Agriculture officer A Bisoi said seeds at germination stage can survive if rain occurs within two to three days.

ALSO READ: Delay in payment of dues by ACSIL irks farmers in Odisha

The Agriculture department has a seed production centre near Bhanjanagar which used to produce 8 to 10 thousand quintal of paddy seeds per year.

But this year, its production was limited to around 5,000 quintal. Now the centre has almost nil stock which has compounded the problem of the farmers, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Ganjam Odisha farmers Ganjam farmers Odisha rainfall Odisha monsoon
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp