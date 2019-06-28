Home States Odisha

Veteran freedom fighter Md Bazzi passes away at 103 in Odisha

Md Bazzi had worked closely with freedom fighter Laxman Nayak and former Odisha Chief Ministers Biju Patnaik and Harekrushna Mahatab.

Veteran freedom fighter Md Bazzi who passed away aged 103 in Odisha on June 27.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Veteran freedom fighter Md Bazzi passed away in his residence at Nabarangpur on Thursday. He was 103-years old.

He had worked closely with freedom fighter Laxman Nayak and former chief ministers Biju Patnaik and Harekrushna Mahatab.

He had spent three months in Koraput jail with Laxman Nayak in 1941 and four months in Berhampur jail with Biju Babu in 1944.

Born on January 20,1917, Md Bazzi was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi and had stayed at Sabarmati Ashram for several days.

He brought the ‘Charkha’ to Koraput for spreading awareness on the Swadeshi movement and went on to establish Gandhi Ashram at Bizapur in Nabarangpur block.

Having renounced family life, he had dedicated his entire life to people’s service. Md Bazzi was the lone surviving freedom fighter in undivided Koraput district after Independence.

People from all walks of life condoled his death. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to extend his condolence and wrote Md Bazzi’s contribution to the freedom struggle will always be remembered.

His mortal remains will be confined to flames on Friday with full state honours.

