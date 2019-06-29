Home States Odisha

Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra from BJD, Ashwini Vaishnav from BJP elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha

The BJD leadership which had given Rajya Sabha tickets to Amar and Sasmit had also announced its support for BJP nominee and former IAS officer Vaishnav.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Rajya Sabha candidates of BJD's Amar Patnaik and BJP's Sasmit Patra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik(R) with Rajya Sabha candidates of BJD Amar Patnaik(L) and Sasmit Patra.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal nominees Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra along with BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnav, who also had support from the regional party, were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in the by-elections held for three seats that fell vacant from the State, here on Friday. 

Returning Officer BP Mishra, who handed over certificates of election to three candidates after their election, said “the three candidates have been elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested.” The by-polls were conducted to the three vacant seats after BJD leader Achyuta Samanta, Pratap Keshari Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik resigned from Rajya Sabha following their election to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly.

The BJD leadership which had given Rajya Sabha tickets to party’s IT cell head Amar and spokesman Sasmit had also announced its support for BJP nominee and former IAS officer Vaishnav who in the past had served as Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

He had joined BJP after his candidature was announced by the saffron party. Both, Amar and Ashwini, who have been elected in place of Achyuta and Soumya Ranjan respectively, will be RS members for five years till 2024, while Sasmit who has been elected in place of Pratap, will continue as RS member for three years till 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amar Patnaik Sasmit Patra Ashwini Vaishnav BP Mishra Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha Odisha Rajya Sabha Odisha BJP
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp