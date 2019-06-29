Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra from BJD, Ashwini Vaishnav from BJP elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal nominees Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra along with BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnav, who also had support from the regional party, were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in the by-elections held for three seats that fell vacant from the State, here on Friday.

Returning Officer BP Mishra, who handed over certificates of election to three candidates after their election, said “the three candidates have been elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested.” The by-polls were conducted to the three vacant seats after BJD leader Achyuta Samanta, Pratap Keshari Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik resigned from Rajya Sabha following their election to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly.

The BJD leadership which had given Rajya Sabha tickets to party’s IT cell head Amar and spokesman Sasmit had also announced its support for BJP nominee and former IAS officer Vaishnav who in the past had served as Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He had joined BJP after his candidature was announced by the saffron party. Both, Amar and Ashwini, who have been elected in place of Achyuta and Soumya Ranjan respectively, will be RS members for five years till 2024, while Sasmit who has been elected in place of Pratap, will continue as RS member for three years till 2022.