ASI from Odisha in vigilance net

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested an ASI posted at Tapdhol police outpost under Thakurgarh police limits in Angul district for corruption. Cuttack division Vigilance officers caught ASI, Gajendra Prasad Behera, red-handed for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from complainant, Jagannath Behera of Kantapada village, to remove his son's name from the list of accused in connection with a case registered at Thakurgarh police station this year.

"Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid and Behera caught red handed from the police outpost while accepting the bribe. The cash was recovered from the spot and he was apprehended," a Vigilance officer said. He was produced before a court on Friday. The sleuths conducted searches at his house in Angul district.