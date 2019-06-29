Home States Odisha

Five held for kidnap  

Police on Friday arrested five persons for kidnapping a city-based contractor for ransom here on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested five persons for kidnapping a city-based contractor for ransom here on Friday. The accused are Utkal Das, Rajesh Dash, Suman Mohanty, Narayan Sahoo and Rajesh Kumar Nayak. While Utkal, Rajesh Dash and Narayan are residents of Jagamara, Rajesh and Suman are from Kolathia and GGP Colony respectively. 

Sources said contractor Suresh Kumar Barik had been to a shop in Palasuni with his wife Puspalata on Thursday evening. Later, when Barik’s wife came outside she found her husband and his two-wheeler missing. After she reached home, Barik called her and said he was kidnapped by one Sagar Padhi and his five associates for `1.70 lakh ransom. Pushpalata lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police on Thursday night. 

When she again received a call from the miscreants, she was asked to come near the airport with the ransom. “Acting on the complaint, a search operation was conducted and Barik was rescued from a hotel near the airport. He sustained serious injuries due to assault by the miscreants,” said Mancheswar IIC Jatindra Nath Sethy. A case has been registered and Police seized the car used in the crime. “The five accused were produced before a court here on Friday. Efforts are on to nab the mastermind, Sagar Padhi,” Mancheswar police said. 

