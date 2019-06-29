Home States Odisha

MGNREGS hope for differently-abled in Odisha

Out of the 525 persons with disabilities who applied for work under the scheme in 2018-19, 105 got work orders.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Differently Abled

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Breaking the notion that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) can only be availed by people with sound health, participation of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the programme has witnessed a steady rise in the district. While only 83 PwDs availed 100-day jobs under the scheme in 2017-18, 525 differently-abled persons had applied for work in 2018-19. This year, the number of PwD applicants for MGNREGS work is likely to rise more. 

As per the records of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), nearly 1.02 lakh people had registered under MGNREGS in 2018-19 fiscal for 100 days work. Of which, 525 applicants were the differently-abled persons. However, after initial scrutiny of their extent of disability and the works suitable for them, only 105 persons were selected from Bamra (14), Dhankauda (5), Jamankira (10), Jujomura (7), Kuchinda (32), Maneswar (12), Naktideul (6), Redakhol (7) and Rengali (12) for the programme. 

Various awareness campaigns by the DRDA are the reason behind the rise in enrolment under the social security programme. All of them were engaged mostly as farm labourers in horticulture fields. A DRDA official said a coordinator has been appointed at each block and panchayat for the vulnerable groups to exclusively look after the needs and requirements of these sections.

Those with or below 40 per cent disability are selected under the programme. Facilities including drinking water and transportation are provided by the coordinator. The DRDA is also planning to widen the scope of work for the PwDs with convergence of various various Government programmes, he added.Ankeet Panda, a project consultant in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, said, “Though the PwDs are included under the scope of MNREGA programme, majority activities are not suitable for them which makes it ineffective for engaging them at large.”

However, Panda suggested that a few schemes meant for PwDs like Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS), National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) should be converged with the MGNREGS to enhance their livelihood security.

The DDRS provides financial assistance through NGOs for various projects for providing education, vocational training and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. Similarly, NSAP provides pension to BPL persons with severe or multiple disabilities between the age group of 18 to 79 years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Rural Development Agency Odisha MGNREGS Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Disabled MGNREGS Odisha differnetly abled jobs
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp