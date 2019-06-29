Odisha government reminder to schools on biometric attendance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Friday issued a reminder to higher secondary schools which were erstwhile junior colleges, to set up bio-metric devices to track attendance of teachers. Director of Higher Secondary Education Sundarlal Seal issued the reminder to principals of both Government and private higher secondary schools. “Though the State Government had issued the order to instal biometric devices in all high school campuses in February, 2019, most are yet to comply,” he said.

“As colleges have reopened and Plus II admission process is underway, immediate measures should be taken to put the bio-metric devices to use. The bid to register attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff is essential to ensure proper administration with regard to higher education. The move is in alignment with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5-T mantra for better service delivery,” he added. He also said the move will detect irregularity in attendance of faculties and administrative staff.

Seal said governing bodies of the schools have been asked to convene meetings within 15 days and ensure installation of the devices before classes commence. “While Government schools have been asked to use the grants for the device, private schools have been directed to utilise their Development Funds,” he added.

The Plus II admission process will end by third week of July and the new academic session start from July 29.

Lat year, the Higher Education Department had taken a similar move following alleged absenteeism of teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions. While some universities and colleges introduced the mechanism, others opposed it citing lack of adequate facilities. A few schools had also opposed the move stating that it shows the Government’s lack of trust on teachers and over-emphasis on technology.