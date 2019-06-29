Home States Odisha

Odisha government reminder to schools on biometric attendance

The DHSE said that governing bodies of the schools have been asked to convene meetings within 15 days and ensure installation of the devices before classes commence.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Biometric

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Friday issued a reminder to higher secondary schools which were erstwhile junior colleges, to set up bio-metric devices to track attendance of teachers. Director of Higher Secondary Education Sundarlal Seal issued the reminder to principals of both Government and private higher secondary schools. “Though the State Government had issued the order to instal biometric devices in all high school campuses in February, 2019, most are yet to comply,” he said.

“As colleges have reopened and Plus II admission process is underway, immediate measures should be taken to put the bio-metric devices to use. The bid to register attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff is essential to ensure proper administration with regard to higher education. The move is in alignment with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5-T mantra for better service delivery,” he added. He also said the move will detect irregularity in attendance of faculties and administrative staff.

Seal said governing bodies of the schools have been asked to convene meetings within 15 days and ensure installation of the devices before classes commence. “While Government schools have been asked to use the grants for the device, private schools have been directed to utilise their Development Funds,” he added.
The Plus II admission process will end by third week of July and the new academic session start from July 29. 

Lat year, the Higher Education Department had taken a similar move following alleged absenteeism of teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions. While some universities and colleges introduced the mechanism, others opposed it citing lack of adequate facilities. A few schools had also opposed the move stating that it shows the Government’s lack of trust on teachers and over-emphasis on technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Odisha higher secondary schools Odisha education Odisha schools biometric system
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp