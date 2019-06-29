Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court gives justice to woman after 14 years

Pratibha Das sat on hunger strike following the death of her three-and-a-half-year old child at Sishu Bhawan due to alleged medical negligence on 2002.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court | Express Photo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  It took the Orissa High Court 14 years to deliver a verdict on legal validity of criminal proceedings initiated against a mother who sat on hunger strike following the death of her three-and-a-half-year old child at Sishu Bhawan due to alleged medical negligence.

Pratibha Das sat on hunger strike some days after her child died on October 5, 2002. Acting on an FIR filed by Superintendent of Sishu Bhawan, Lalbag police station had registered a case against her for alleged attempt to commit suicide. 

The Court of SDJM (Sadar), Cuttack took cognisance of the case on June 28, 2004. Pratibha filed a petition in the HC against it in June, 2005. The High Court finally disposed of the case with a ruling in her favour on Tuesday (June 25). The Single Judge Bench of Justice AK Mishra quashed the case registered against Pratibha while ruling that “continuance of the proceeding against her is an abuse of process of the court”.

In the verdict, Justice Mishra ruled that the offence as alleged cannot be said to have been made out against the mother as there was no “criminal intent”. Moreover, the offence of abetment of suicide is not made out against the mother as no person had committed suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC Pratibha Das Pratibha Das hunger strike 2002 Odisha child death
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp