Rs 20,714 crore agricultural budget in Odisha for 2019-20

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s economy is expected to grow in the range of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent during 2019-20 going by the trends in the external and domestic environment.Presenting the Agriculture Budget of Rs 20,714 crore for 2019-20 in the Assembly on Friday, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said Odisha’s economy will grow by 8.35 per cent in 2018-19 surpassing all India growth rate of 7.2 per cent. This comes on top of a robust average growth of more than 8 per cent in the last six years compared to the National average of about 7.1 per cent.

Mentioning that Odisha is the only State in the country to have doubled farmers’ income in real terms from 2003 to 2013, the Finance Minister announced an allocation of Rs 5,611 crore for Kalia (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation). The scheme was launched in 2018-19 to accelerate agricultural prosperity, reduce poverty and bring about all-round development of farmers.

The State Government has fixed a target to create additional irrigation potential of 2.65 lakh hectares, Pujari said and announced an allocation of Rs 9,713 crore for irrigation sector. The focus will be on completion of on-going major, medium and minor irrigation projects, he said.

An allocation of Rs 1,861 crore has been made for completion of AIBP projects implemented through Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY). A provision of Rs 1,565 crore has been proposed under the State-funded Water Sector Infrastructure Development Programme (WSIDP) for other ongoing and new projects.

The Finance Minister has made an allocation of Rs 146 crore for implementation of Gangadhar Meher Lift Canal System and Rs 1,777 crore for Parvati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme under which 208 mega lift irrigation projects have been taken up with a potential to create 2.65 lakh hectares of irrigation.

Besides this, a provision of Rs 334 crore has been made under Mukhya Mantri Adibandha Tiyari Yojana (MATY) for construction of 2,000 check dams in 2019-20. In view of the growing demand from farmers, Rs 180 crore has been proposed for Jalanidhi scheme while Rs 540 crore provided for completion of 20,000 deep more wells. The Minister said a provision of Rs 400 crore has also been made under Biju Krushak Vikash Yojana with a target to install 1000 community lift points.

Stating that farm credit is an important instrument which increases agricultural activity, Pujari announced Rs 800 crore for interest subsidy/subvention on crop loan during 2019-20. The Government has now made crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, interest free.

The State Government has started a separate Agriculture Budget in 2013-2014 with an outlay of Rs 7,162 crore. The Budget has now increased three times, he said and added that Rs 8,000 crore is invested through extra budgetary resources every year for making timely payment to farmers towards paddy procurement.

