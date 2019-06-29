With no hearse, kin carry deceased's body on sling in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite the State Government claims of providing vehicles under Mahaprayan scheme, the body of a 30-year-old man had to be carried on a sling after request by family members for a hearse fell on deaf ears of authorities of Daringbadi hospital in Kandhamal district on Friday.

Sources said Kiran Pradhan of Sraniketa village was admitted to Daringbadi hospital in a critical condition. His liver and kidney were damaged due to excess consumption of liquor. After examining his condition, Dr SK Panda advised family members of Kiran to take him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, family members were unable to shift Kiran due to financial constraints.

On Friday afternoon, Kiran died while undergoing treatment. After completing all the formalities, Kiran’s father Jhankeswar requested the hospital authorities for a hearse. However, his request was not heeded after more than a hour following which Jhankeswar asked his relatives to prepare a sling and carried Kiran’s body to his village covering around 3 km on foot.The body was carried on a sling on National Highway-59 through Daringbadi town in full public glare but no one came forward to assist the bereaved family members.