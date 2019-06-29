Home States Odisha

With no hearse, kin carry deceased's body on sling in Odisha

Despite the state government's claims of providing vehicles under Mahaprayan scheme, the deceased's kin's request was not heeded after more than a hour due to financial constraints.

Published: 29th June 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Pradhan of Sraniketa village being carried by his relatives

Kiran Pradhan of Sraniketa village being carried by his relatives

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite the State Government claims of providing vehicles under Mahaprayan scheme, the body of a 30-year-old man had to be carried on a sling after request by family members for a hearse fell on deaf ears of authorities of Daringbadi hospital in Kandhamal district on Friday. 

Sources said Kiran Pradhan of Sraniketa village was admitted to Daringbadi hospital in a critical condition. His liver and kidney were damaged due to excess consumption of liquor. After examining his condition, Dr SK Panda advised family members of Kiran to take him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, family members were unable to shift Kiran due to financial constraints.

On Friday afternoon, Kiran died while undergoing treatment. After completing all the formalities, Kiran’s father Jhankeswar requested the hospital authorities for a hearse. However, his request was not heeded after more than a hour following which Jhankeswar asked his relatives to prepare a sling and carried Kiran’s body to his village covering around 3 km on foot.The body was carried on a sling on National Highway-59 through Daringbadi town in full public glare but no one came forward to assist the bereaved family members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahaprayan scheme MKCG Medical College and Hospital Odisha dead body negligence
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp