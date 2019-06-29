Woman’s body found in sack

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A woman’s body was found packed in a sack and abandoned near the mangrove forest at Kathipada village under Rajnagar police limits here on Friday. The deceased was suspected to have been raped before being murdered by miscreants. After killing her, the accused dumped the body in an isolated place at Kathipada, police said.

“We found an electric bill and a bank deposit slip in the name of Rani Mishra of IRC Village, Behera Sahi, Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar near the body. We hope these two documents will help in ascertaining her identity,” said Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak.