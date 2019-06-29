Youth held  on abduction, rape charges   

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 24-year-old youth was on Thursday night arrested for abducting and raping a minor girl at Kalinga Nagar here. The accused, Putu Badra, is a resident of Babajisahi in Kalinga Nagar.

The incident came to light after the 17-year-old victim narrated her ordeal after she was rescued from Keonjhar district on Thursday night, police said.

Badra, a truck driver by profession, had kidnapped the girl from her house in June and took her to his relative’s place at Rasola village within Daitary police limits in Keonjhar.Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, police raided the house at Rasola and rescued the girl. Police also arrested Badra from the place.

“The victim revealed that Badra confined her in a room and raped her repeatedly under the pretext of marriage,” said a police official.While Badra was booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the girl was handed over to her parents.