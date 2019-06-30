Home States Odisha

35-year-old woman gang-raped in Odisha

The miscreants entered the victim’s house after breaking open the rear door with a shovel. 

stop rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old married woman was gang-raped by three unidentified miscreants at Poipota village in Pattamundai police limits on Friday night. 

They attacked her husband and two sons when they tried to save her.

All of them sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to a government hospital at Pattamundai. 

Police have filed a case against under sections 397 and 376 of IPC. A special squad has been formed to nab the miscreants, said Pattamundal SDPO Ranjan Kumar De.  

