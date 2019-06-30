35-year-old woman gang-raped in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old married woman was gang-raped by three unidentified miscreants at Poipota village in Pattamundai police limits on Friday night.

The miscreants entered the victim’s house after breaking open the rear door with a shovel.

They attacked her husband and two sons when they tried to save her.

All of them sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to a government hospital at Pattamundai.

Police have filed a case against under sections 397 and 376 of IPC. A special squad has been formed to nab the miscreants, said Pattamundal SDPO Ranjan Kumar De.