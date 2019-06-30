Home States Odisha

Cold storages seek revival package from Odisha government

After eroding their working capital, owners of private cold stores have sought immediate intervention of the Odisha government.

potato cold storage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With no support coming from government, the cold storage industry in the state is in dire straits. 

The Odisha Cold Storage Association in an extraordinary general body meeting here urged the government to announce a revival package to save the cold storage units running under stress from the brink of closure.

Of the 47 functional cold storages, 26 units came up after ‘State Potato Mission’ was launched in 2015 to attain self-sufficiency in production of potato.

With a target to increase potato production from two lakh tonne to nearly 12 lakh tonne within three years time, the government proposed to create additional storage capacity of 7 lakh tonne by setting up 112 new cold storages in private sector.

As the Potato Mission failed, the new cold stores that came up after 2015 are unable to utilise the storage capacity and as a result incurring huge losses.

“Each of the cold stores was constructed with an investment of Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore. As potato productivity never materialised, promoters have to depend on neighbouring West Bengal, a major producer of potato.

"But, the government is not allowing storage of outside potato and onion leading to losses,” said Cold Storage Association Secretary Janardan Sahoo. 

The cold storage owners have eroded their capital base in the last 4 years due to huge capital investment, electricity tariff, high transportation cost, under utilisation of storage capacity and lack of warehouse receipt finance, he added.

“The units are on the verge of closure. All the promoters of cold storages have lost their hopes of revival,” Sahoo said.

The farmers who think that the units were going to provide them a safe landing for their produce and security to their earnings are also at stress.

Each cold storage of 5,000 mt capacity provides direct and indirect employment to 300 individuals and could serve 10,000 farmers for storage of their produce.

Neglecting this industry affects the livelihood of 10,300 farmer families in the catchment area and closure of these units will have a cascading effect on lives of around 4 lakh farmer families throughout the state.

