December-end date for subway work in Odisha's Sambalpur

Work on limited height subway (LHS) to connect Sakhipada with Jagannath Colony here is likely to be completed by the end of December. 

Published: 30th June 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:44 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on limited height subway (LHS) to connect Sakhipada with Jagannath Colony here is likely to be completed by the end of December. 

While Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) is working on the LHS, Public Works Department (PWD) is constructing the approach road on both sides to connect the subway.

Executive Engineer of PWD, Division I, Sambalpur, Gouranga Charan Sahu said the casting work of LHS boxes has already been completed. 

The preliminary work for pushing LHS boxes has started recently while the main work will begin after the end of monsoon season and it will be completed by December-end, he added.

Sahu said work on the approach road from Sakhipada is almost complete while construction from Jagannath Colony will begin after the monsoon season.

Earlier, the department had set a target to complete the work by December last year.

However, the project was delayed due to land dispute at Jagannath Colony.

The height of the subway will be 3.250 metres while its width will be six metres with total length of 30 metres. 

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 9 crore. Once completed, it will reduce the distance between Sakhipada and Jagannath Colony to less than a km and ease traffic congestion.

At present, the residents of Sakhipada have to travel a distance of about five km to reach Jagannath Colony.

Though the movement of heavy vehicles would not be possible through the subway, car, auto-rickshaw and motorcycles will get a direct road to connect Sakhipada with Jagannath Colony.

